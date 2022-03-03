Man bags world record by sitting in ice filled box for over three hours. Watch

A video of a person creating an ice-related record has left individuals stunned and intrigued. Posted on Instagram, there’s a risk that the clip may have the identical impact on you too. The video reveals a person sitting inside a field crammed with ice to bag a report. That man is Valerjan Romanovski from Poland who created the report after sitting for over three hours contained in the ice-filled field.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their official Instagram web page to share the video. “Bone-chilling ice endurance from Poland’s Valerjan Romanovski,” they wrote. They additionally added a number of hashtags, together with one which reads #officiallyamazing.

The video paperwork how Romanovski sat within the ice-filled field to create the report even when the climate outdoors was 8 levels and windy. The video additionally reveals the try of earlier title holder for a similar report.

Take a have a look at the video which will go away you shocked:

The video has been posted about 17 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 83,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied feedback.

“Kudos,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Now, this is a record,” praised one other. “Wow,” expressed a 3rd. A couple of additionally posted hearth emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“I do believe that the potential of the body and above all, mind, is much greater than what we all assume. Working on the body and mind is my passion and it gives me great satisfaction,” Romanovski said while taking about his record, reports a GWR blog. Turns out, for achieving this particular record, he spent half-a-year training.

“I’ve been coping with the chilly for a number of years. Previously I used to be doing endurance biking (he has beforehand achieved the report for farthest distance cycled off-road in 12 hours male, with 314.65 km / 195.51 miles in 2017). I ready for the ice report in the same solution to biking (coaching, relaxation, regeneration). I skilled in ice, in icy water and in freezing air. In the home the place I reside, I bathe in chilly water. In coaching, I spent as much as 90 minutes within the ice. I added into my coaching plan the therapies in a Normobaric chamber. Before the report, I additionally slept on this chamber,” he defined about his coaching course of, cites the weblog.

He additionally described that having this title is a “distinction and a sign that he has mastered a given field. ” He additionally added that he dedicates “each of his records to people suffering from cancer. ”

What are your ideas on this world report?