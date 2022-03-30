Man bags world record for ‘most piano key hits in one minute’. Watch

A video exhibiting a man making a report involving a piano has created a chatter amongst folks. Also, the video has left folks divided with many praising his abilities and others saying how they’ll simply break the report. The video exhibits a person bagging the world report title for ‘most piano key hits in one minute’.

Guinness World Records took to their official Instagram web page to submit the video. “Most piano key hits in one minute, 824 by Antonio Domingos,” they wrote whereas posting the video. The organisation additionally shared a number of hastags, together with #piano and #officiallyamazing.

While replying to their very own submit, in addition they shared, “Performing as Antonio Domingos, the professional concert pianist also plays classical pieces at high speed on his YT channel > extremepianochannel.”

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 28,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback. While some expressed their wonders, just a few claimed that they’ll break the report with ease.

“How do you even count something like that,” puzzled an Instagram person. “I love this song,” expressed one other. “This can be my next alarm ring tone,” wrote a 3rd. “I’m a gamer. I legit think I can beat this one,” commented a fourth. “Inspiring,” shared a fifth.

What are your ideas on the report and the video exhibiting the person creating it?