Man beaten for travelling with Hindu woman booked under anti-conversion law

BHOPAL: A 26-year-old Muslim man was on Monday booked beneath Madhya Pradesh’s anti-conversation regulation 10 days after he was assaulted for travelling on a prepare with a Hindu girl in Ujjain.

Arun Solanki, a neighborhood police officer, stated the case was registered in opposition to Asif Sheikh, a resident of Indore, for extortion and allegedly forcing the 25-year-old girl from Mhow to marry him. He stated Sheikh was booked on the girl’s grievance.

In her grievance, the girl stated Sheikh, a good friend of her husband, would come to her home often, and some months in the past, clicked her “objectionable photos”. She alleged Sheikh threatened to defame her and was blackmailing her for cash. Solanki stated lately he allegedly began pressuring her for conversion for marriage.

The girl claimed she was beneath stress and was following what he was instructed her to do. She added the accused was “forcefully taking her to Ajmer” when some individuals stopped them. The girl stated she acquired scared and didn’t file any grievance at Ujjain.

Police stated they have been attempting to arrest the accused, who was on January 14 dragged out of the prepare and thrashed on the Ujjain railway station for allegedly misguiding the girl, who’s married and a mom of a kid.

Government railway police superintendent (Ujjain) Nivedita Gupta earlier stated the person and girl have been household mates. “The woman’s mother has confirmed the same. We allowed them to go.”

Madhya Pradesh is among the many Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, which have criminalised what they name pressured spiritual conversion, together with by means of interfaith marriages. Critics of the laws say they’re being misused to focus on Muslims and have a tendency to infantilise ladies to stop them from selecting who they want to marry.

Vigilante teams have focused interfaith {couples} and the anti-conversion legal guidelines have been handed after a marketing campaign in opposition to “love jihad”, the time period Hindu teams use to explain relationships between Muslim males and Hindu ladies. The teams imagine “love jihad” is an organised conspiracy of Muslim males to trick Hindu ladies into marriage.