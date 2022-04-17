Man bitten by police dog critical with ‘severe injuries’ to legs
A 27-year-old man is in a essential situation in hospital with extreme accidents to his legs after he was bitten by a police canine as officers tried to search out him on the NSW Central Coast.
The man was reported lacking to Tuggerah Lakes officers on Friday. Shortly earlier than 6pm on Saturday, police obtained calls concerning the welfare of a person seen by motorists operating within the southbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway close to Sparks Road off-ramp at Bushells Ridge, north of Wyong.
Police have been advised the motive force of a Ford Ranger utility, a 59-year-old man, had swerved to keep away from the person on the highway, however struck him with the mirror of his car.
The driver stopped and notified police earlier than the youthful man “ran into thick bushland nearby”, NSW Police mentioned in a press release on Sunday.
A fringe was established in an try to find the person, involving Tuggerah Lakes police, Traffic and Highway Patrol, PolAir and the canine unit.
“An officer attached to the dog unit located the man in bushland about 10pm and during a violent struggle the police dog has bitten the man, causing severe injuries to his legs,” police mentioned.
“The officer rendered first aid before further police attended to assist, locating the officer and 27-year-old man in dense bushland.”
The man was handled by paramedics and brought to John Hunter Hospital below police guard. He remained in a essential situation on Sunday morning, a hospital spokeswoman mentioned.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman mentioned the person had “significant tissue damage to his left leg”.
The male canine squad sergeant sustained minor accidents to his face. He was handled at Wyong Hospital and launched.
A essential incident investigation has been launched, which may be declared in circumstances the place an individual is significantly injured or dies particularly conditions involving a member of the drive, together with police operations. A group from Brisbane Water police district will examine the incident.
