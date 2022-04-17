Man bitten by police dog critical with ‘severe injuries’ to legs
A 27-year-old man is in a important situation in hospital with extreme accidents to his legs after he was bitten by a police canine as officers tried to search out him on the NSW Central Coast.
The man was reported lacking to Tuggerah Lakes officers on Friday. Shortly earlier than 6pm on Saturday, police acquired calls relating to the welfare of a person seen by motorists operating within the southbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway close to Sparks Road off-ramp at Bushells Ridge, north of Wyong.
Police have been informed the motive force of a Ford Ranger utility, a 59-year-old man, had swerved to keep away from the person on the street, however struck him with the mirror of his automobile.
The driver stopped and notified police earlier than the youthful man “ran into thick bushland nearby”, NSW Police stated in a press release on Sunday.
A fringe was established in an try to find the person, involving Tuggerah Lakes police, Traffic and Highway Patrol, PolAir and the canine unit.
“An officer attached to the dog unit located the man in bushland about 10pm and during a violent struggle the police dog has bitten the man, causing severe injuries to his legs,” police stated.
“The officer rendered first aid before further police attended to assist, locating the officer and 27-year-old man in dense bushland.”
The man was handled by paramedics and brought to John Hunter Hospital beneath police guard. He remained in a important situation on Sunday morning.
The male canine squad sergeant sustained minor accidents to his face. He was handled at Wyong Hospital and launched.
A important incident investigation has been launched, which could be declared in circumstances the place an individual is severely injured or dies particularly conditions involving a member of the pressure, together with police operations. A group from Brisbane Water police district will examine the incident.