Man bitten by police dog critical with ‘severe injuries’ to legs

A 27-year-old man is in a important situation in hospital with extreme accidents to his legs after he was bitten by a police canine as officers tried to search out him on the NSW Central Coast.

The man was reported lacking to Tuggerah Lakes officers on Friday. Shortly earlier than 6pm on Saturday, police acquired calls relating to the welfare of a person seen by motorists operating within the southbound lanes of the M1 Pacific Motorway close to Sparks Road off-ramp at Bushells Ridge, north of Wyong.

Police have been informed the motive force of a Ford Ranger utility, a 59-year-old man, had swerved to keep away from the person on the street, however struck him with the mirror of his automobile.

The driver stopped and notified police earlier than the youthful man “ran into thick bushland nearby”, NSW Police stated in a press release on Sunday.

A fringe was established in an try to find the person, involving Tuggerah Lakes police, Traffic and Highway Patrol, PolAir and the canine unit.