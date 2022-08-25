Man breaks his own record for ‘most helicopter spins while skysurfing’. Watch daring feat

Guinness World Records (GWR) often shares movies of various information on their Instagram web page that depart folks shocked. Just like how this video is making folks’s jaw drop. The attention-grabbing video reveals a person doing helicopter spins whereas skysurfing. What, nevertheless, is intriguing is how the person did that to interrupt his personal earlier report in the identical class.

“Most helicopter spins while skysurfing: 175 by Keith “Kēbē” Edward Snyder,” GWR wrote whereas sharing the video of the person hailing from the US. They additionally added that the unbelievable video – which will very effectively make you dizzy – was captured by Instagram consumer Monica Noncheva.

He beforehand tried the feat in 2021 in opposition to the backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza and bagged the report by spinning 160 instances. “Nothing can really prepare you for what that feels like, when the tailgate of an Egyptian military C130 lowers and you’re looking at Africa for the first time… it’s a very amazing, very powerful feeling,” he said to GWR after creating the report for the primary time.

The video of his latest report opens to point out Snyder leaping out of a aircraft 1000’s of toes above the bottom. He is then seen doing steady helicopter spins.

The video was shared a day in the past. Since being posted, the superb clip has collected practically 2.7 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied sorts of attention-grabbing feedback.

“Now THAT is a world record,” expressed an Instagram consumer. “Now THIS is a record worth mentioning! No silly stuff here,” commented one other. “Seems like he didn’t even lose altitude with all those spins,” posted a 3rd. “Wooooow,” wrote a fourth.