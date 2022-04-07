Man caught on camera sexually violating a goat in Cape Town, SPCA offers reward for information | News24

The goat was taken to the SPCA for veterinary examination.

The SPCA is providing a R5 000 reward for data resulting in the arrest and conviction of a person who sexually violated a goat.

A person was seen on CCTV footage performing sexual acts on a goat in Du Noon, Milnerton, on Tuesday.

The feminine goat was discovered to be pregnant earlier than the act.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is providing a R5 000 reward for any data that may result in the arrest and profitable conviction of a person seen on CCTV footage sexually violating a goat in Du Noon, Milnerton, on Tuesday.

According to the SPCA, the incident was reported to it instantly after casual goat house owners within the space grew to become conscious of what occurred.

Speaking to News24, its spokesperson, Jaco Pieterse, mentioned the organisation was in possession of the CCTV footage and was working with goat farmers to attempt to monitor down the offender.

“The perpetrator climbed over the kraal fencing. A description of what the footage shows is too horrific to describe. It is sadistic and cruel. We cannot believe that any person would engage in sexual activities with an animal, let alone in such a cruel and inhumane manner,” he added.

The SPCA searched an space of casual goat house owners. Photo Supplied Supplied

“The goat was brought to the SPCA on the same day the incident was reported. Inspector Theo Arendolf investigated the matter and brought the goat in for urgent veterinary examination and treatment,” Pieterse mentioned.

When examined, the feminine goat was discovered to be pregnant. The SPCA mentioned:

The veterinarian had discovered a number of tears on the vulva of the goat, indicating extreme trauma. The goat is doing properly and, on the mend, she has since been returned to the proprietor.

According to Pieterse, the SPCA could be visiting the realm on Thursday at hand out pamphlets searching for the perpetrator.

“At this stage, we can confirm that none of the goat owners were responsible for this beastly act, but we are working with police and community members to bring the man to book,” he added.

The SPCA mentioned it was within the technique of opening a case with police.

“We have already discussed the case with the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences division of the Milnerton SAPS. We investigate the matters before we lay criminal charges,” added Pieterse.

The organisation mentioned the incident was a barbaric and illegal act which no animal or being ought to endure.

The public is urged to report incidents like this to the SPCA on 021 700 1458/9 or their native police station.

