Man Caught With Pistol In Delhi Metro

New Delhi:

A 21-year-old man was caught by CISF personnel on the Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station in Delhi on Wednesday for carrying a country-made pistol in his baggage, officers stated.

The passenger, a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, was intercepted round 10 am throughout safety verify, they stated.

Carrying arms and ammunition just isn’t allowed contained in the metro community. The passenger has been handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they stated.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to supply a counter-terrorist cowl to the Delhi Metro community within the nationwide capital area.

