Man celebrating his 97th birthday misses his wife. Watch heart-melting video

It is commonly mentioned that marriage is a lifelong union. It might be essentially the most particular relationship as two individuals are supposed to keep collectively by means of thick and skinny. However, life isn’t everlasting and so it’s heart-breaking to see aged individuals alone after they’ve misplaced their partner. In a video posted on Instagram that can soften your coronary heart, an aged man is seen getting emotional on his 97th birthday as this was the primary time in 74 years that his spouse wasn’t with him. The video of the person might convey tears to your eyes.

Posted three days in the past, the video has bought 1.1 million views already, making it fairly viral. The video reveals the aged man, named Krishan Kumar Khanna, sitting alone on a chair. It is his 97th birthday however that is the primary time in 74 years that his spouse isn’t with him, it’s defined within the caption.

“Today I am 97 years old. And this is the first time in the last 74 years that my wife is not with me on my birthday.We all miss you everyday,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The put up bought 1000’s of likes and prompted a number of feedback.

“The pain is unbearable,” commented an Instagram person. “Remembering my grandfather with tears in my eyes,” posted one other.

Krishan Kumar Khanna was born in 1925 in Gujranwala, Pakistan. He is a freedom fighter, businessman and a social activist based on his Instagram bio. He has bought greater than 2,800 followers on Instagram. His account is managed by his grandchildren.

What do you consider this heartening video of the aged man?