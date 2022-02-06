Man charged after late-night toilet stop

A 25-year-old has been arrested and charged after an ill-fated bathroom cease within the Sydney CBD in a single day.

A late-night bathroom cease has resulted in a person being hit with a felony cost after he allegedly urinated on the Anzac Memorial in Sydney’s CBD in a single day.

The 25-year-old Randwick man was strolling by way of Hyde Park simply after midnight on Sunday when he approached the memorial.

Police allege the person stopped at and started to urinate on the aspect of the constructing.

Security stopped the person and detained him earlier than calling police.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command arrested the 25-year-old.

He was taken to Surry Hills Police Station and charged with committing an offensive act on a warfare memorial or interment website.

The man was granted conditional bail and can seem at Downing Centre Local Court on February 24.