Man charged following spate of thefts from Melbourne churches
A person has been charged following a spate of thefts from Melbourne church buildings over the Easter lengthy weekend.
At least 10 Greek Orthodox church buildings in Melbourne’s metropolis and suburbs have been allegedly focused in a 24-hour interval, prompting the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia to report the news on its website.
“These sad incidents of [alleged] burglary took place during the hours when the Holy Churches were closed, therefore the safety of the clergy or laity from the respective parishes was not endangered,” the report mentioned.
“The local police authorities were immediately informed, and are currently conducting investigations to locate and arrest the perpetrators.”
The locations of worship included Holy Trinity in Footscray, Saint Nicholas in Yarraville, Panagia Soumela in East Keilor, Saint Dimitrios in Moonee Ponds, Saints Anargyroi in Oakleigh, The Entrance of the Theotokos in Balwyn, Saint Paraskevi in St Albans, Saint Haralambous in Templestowe, and Dormition of the Theotokos in Altona.
Police arrested a 45-year-old Caroline Springs man on Friday, after looking out properties in Caroline Springs and Maidstone. They additionally seized cash and property alleged to have been stolen within the burglaries.
He was later charged with counts of housebreaking, theft, theft and felony harm, and was because of seem within the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Police mentioned the burglaries allegedly happened between April 4 and 18.
The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia was contacted for remark.
With Cassandra Morgan