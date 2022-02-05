Man charged for spy cams found in women’s bathroom at Bangkok Australian embassy

A former staffer at Australia’s embassy in Bangkok has been charged after a number of spy cameras had been present in girls’s loos on the mission, a Canberra official stated Saturday.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that Royal Thai Police had arrested a neighborhood former employees member final month.

“The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support,” a division spokesman stated in a press release to AFP.

The spokesman declined to remark additional on the continuing authorized matter.

Khemmarin Hassiri, commander of the overseas affairs division of the Royal Thai Police, stated that the Australia embassy filed a criticism in opposition to a person on January 6. Thai police stated the investigation was ongoing.

It’s unclear how lengthy the cameras had been within the toilet, with the matter solely coming to gentle after a digicam SD card was discovered on the lavatory flooring final yr, in accordance with a report by ABC Australia.

The incident represented a critical safety breach, an Australian protection and overseas coverage skilled advised AFP.

“If security was lax enough to allow devices like cameras to be installed anywhere within a secure area, it suggests it’s not tight enough to keep the embassy secure,” Hugh White, Emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies on the Australian National University, stated.

