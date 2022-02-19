Man Charged In String Of Fires In Detroit, Highland Park

DETROIT (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in reference to a year-long string of deliberately set fires in Detroit.

The man was arraigned Friday on 5 felony and 5 misdemeanor counts of arson, interim Detroit Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms stated.

He was arrested on Feb. 10 when it appeared he was getting ready to burn the storage of a beforehand burned property, based on police.

The fires are believed to have began in March 2021 on the town’s westside and within the close by enclave of Highland Park when a fence and trash can have been set on hearth. Another trash can was set ablaze that April on Detroit’s eastside.

Fires additionally have been set to 5 homes between Nov. 28 and Feb. 5. Fires at two buildings, a storage and a business rubbish bin stay beneath investigation.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.