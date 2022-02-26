Man charged in two sexual assaults in L.A. and West Hollywood, other victims sought

A person accused of sexually assaulting two ladies inside half an hour in Los Angeles and West Hollywood final week was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault and different costs, police mentioned Friday.

The assaults befell between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 15, in accordance with the Los Angeles Police Department, and detectives are investigating whether or not there have been different victims.

Gabriel Hodges, 27, initially from New York, was arrested Feb. 17, and the L.A. County district lawyer’s workplace on Tuesday charged him with aggravated kidnapping, residential housebreaking with intent to commit a sexual assault, and assault with intent to commit rape.

Hodges was being held on $2.1-million bail.

The first incident was reported within the 800 block of Vista Street within the Fairfax district of Los Angeles, and the second was reported within the 7600 block of Hampton Avenue in West Hollywood, police mentioned.

Investigators with the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department used residence safety cameras to establish the suspect, and the footage was circulated by a neighborhood watch group.

Video of the primary incident exhibits a person forcing a girl down the sidewalk within the 800 block of Vista Street after which getting into a parking storage. Investigators mentioned he tried to rape the lady, who escaped.

In the second incident, the suspect tried to drive his means into a girl’s residence on Hampton Avenue after reportedly following her residence. The suspect fled after the battle attracted the eye of neighbors, authorities mentioned.

Two days later, a librarian on the Los Angeles Central Library downtown noticed the suspect inside the ability and instructed safety, who known as the LAPD. Hodges was arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping.

Deputy Chief Blake Chow, commanding officer of Operations-West Bureau, famous the work of the neighborhood within the arrest.

“They were our eyes and ears on every block, and they didn’t rest until we had what we needed to catch a very dangerous man,” Chow mentioned in a launch.