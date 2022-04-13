Man charged over ‘brutal’ sex assault of young woman in Cannington

Blanch stated the power had put in loads of effort over the previous few years to ensure crimes like this one have been solved due to their influence on the neighborhood.

“I’m pleased for the victim that we’ve got some resolution at this point, the man is still to go before a court, but you know, this is a horrific offence and something that I certainly don’t tolerate,” Blanch stated.

The man, who’s at present in jail, has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual penetration with out consent, two counts of illegal and indecent assault, impeding one other particular person’s regular respiration or blood circulation by making use of strain to the neck, assault occasioning bodily hurt and aggravated theft.

He will seem in Perth Magistrate’s Court on April 20.