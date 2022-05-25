Man charged over didgeridoo bashing outside MCG Dreamtime game

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly bashing a footy fan with a didgeridoo outdoors the MCG on Saturday night time throughout a violent brawl.

Police attended a house on Sylvia Street, Dandenong North, south-east of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning to make the arrest.

A 25-year-old Richmond fan had earlier reported he was leaving the Dreamtime on the ’G match between Richmond and Essendon on Saturday night time when as much as seven younger males set upon him, saying he was hit over the top with a didgeridoo.

The man was bashed outdoors the MCG after the Dreamtime on the ’G sport.

The man, who lives in Essendon and didn’t need to present his identify to media, was despatched to the hospital with critical facial accidents and a fractured cranium which required surgical procedure.