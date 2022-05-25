Man charged over didgeridoo bashing outside MCG Dreamtime game
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly bashing a footy fan with a didgeridoo outdoors the MCG on Saturday night time throughout a violent brawl.
Police attended a house on Sylvia Street, Dandenong North, south-east of Melbourne, on Wednesday morning to make the arrest.
A 25-year-old Richmond fan had earlier reported he was leaving the Dreamtime on the ’G match between Richmond and Essendon on Saturday night time when as much as seven younger males set upon him, saying he was hit over the top with a didgeridoo.
The man, who lives in Essendon and didn’t need to present his identify to media, was despatched to the hospital with critical facial accidents and a fractured cranium which required surgical procedure.
The Dandenong North man has been charged with affray, deliberately inflicting damage, recklessly inflicting damage and assault with a weapon, police mentioned in an announcement.
He was granted bail and can seem at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on December 9.
The injured man’s grandfather, Robert Allingham, spoke on 3AW radio following the post-match incident. He mentioned he believed if the attackers had issued yet another blow to his grandson’s head, the person might need died.
While recovering in hospital, the 25-year-old mentioned “two guys came from nowhere with a big stick and didgeridoo. That’s when they started attacking us … I could’ve died right there and then. Weak, cowards.”
Only one arrest has been made thus far, however extra would possibly observe as police proceed their investigations.