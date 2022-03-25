Man charged over Footscray skull theft

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after two graves had been allegedly disturbed and skulls had been stolen from a Melbourne cemetery earlier this yr.

A police spokeswoman stated detectives from the Maribyrnong Crime Investigation Unit arrested a Spotswood man on Friday, two months after partial human stays had been allegedly stolen from mausoleums on the Footscray General Cemetery on Geelong Road, between 27 January 27 and February 1.

The man is predicted to be charged with interfering with the corpse of a human being and felony harm, she stated. The stays have additionally been seized.

The scene of the alleged crime. Credit:Chris Hopkins

“Maribyrnong CIU executed a warrant in Mary Street today, where they allegedly recovered what is believed to be the stolen partial human remains,” the spokeswoman stated.