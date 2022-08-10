Man charged over killing Muslim men in U.S. New Mexico

A 51-year-old man was detained and charged for murdering at

least two of 4 Muslim males who have been killed in separate ambush

shootings prior to now 9 months in Albuquerque, the biggest metropolis

of south western U.S. state of New Mexico, authorities mentioned,

Muhammad Syed, 51, was recognized because the “main suspect within the

current murders of Muslim males,” Albuquerque police mentioned Tuesday.

Syed was charged with murdering Aftab Hussein on July 26, and

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain on Aug. 1. Detectives related the 2

circumstances utilizing bullet casings discovered on the two scenes, in accordance with a

CBS News report.

Authorities consider the suspect might finally be charged within the

different two murders of Naeem Hussain on Aug. 5 and Mohammed Zaher

Ahmadi on Nov. 7, mentioned the report.

The suspect seems to have recognized his victims, police and the

Federal Bureau of Investigation mentioned.

It stays unclear the particular motive for the killings.

The police have “tracked down the car believed to be

concerned in a current homicide of a Muslim man in Albuquerque,” the

metropolis’s police chief Harold Medina tweeted on Tuesday. “The driver

was detained and he’s our main suspect for the murders.”

Four Muslim males have been killed in ambush shootings within the metropolis

since November and three of them have been shot lifeless in 10 days, drawing

nationwide and worldwide consideration.

Albuquerque is on tempo for an additional record-setting yr of

homicides, in accordance with native media experiences.