Man charged over Sunshine Coast woman’s beach house murder

He was remanded in custody to reappear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 29 to face one depend of homicide, police reported on Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old Narangba man appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday morning charged with the homicide of 25-year-old Feebie McIntosh.

Police will allege he shot her within the head.

A person has been charged with murdering a girl at Caloundra’s Dicky Beach on Friday morning.

Sunshine Coast detectives arrested the person on Friday afternoon at close by Sippy Downs after in depth searches and denied him bail. His automobile was intercepted by police in Fitzwilliams Street about 3.30pm.

On Friday Detective Inspector David Drinnen stated the girl had sustained gunshot wounds to the pinnacle.

A Narangba man has been charged with murdering a 25-year-old Sunshine Coast lady on Friday morning.

Overnight he was charged with murdering the girl from Currimundi, simply north of Caloundra.

Earlier, police investigations will allege a disturbance occurred at a home in Coolum Street at Dicky Beach on Friday morning the place a girl was shot within the head round 9am.