Man charged with bestiality after allegedly breaking into school

A person has been charged with 14 offences following an intensive investigation into alleged break and enter and suspected animal cruelty offences at a college in St Marys, in Sydney’s west, over the previous month.

George Danakis, 43, was arrested at St Mary’s Senior High School on Kalang Avenue, about 7.50pm on Wednesday.

Police will allege he assaulted goats and sheep housed at a farm on the college premises between Wednesday, April 27, and Wednesday, May 18.

He was taken to St Marys police station the place he was charged with 14 offences, together with break and enter, committing an act of cruelty upon an animal, bestiality and coming into enclosed land and not using a lawful excuse.

He was refused bail and is because of seem in Penrith Local Court on Thursday.