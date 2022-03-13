Australia

Man charged with high-range drink driving on ride-on mower

A person will face courtroom charged with excessive vary drink driving after allegedly being caught driving an odd automobile alongside the streets.

A person will face courtroom after allegedly being caught driving a ride-on lawnmower whereas practically 5 instances over the restrict.

Police noticed the person driving a motorised ride-on lawnmower on the intersection of Shearer Court and Australia Drive in Terranora about 7.45pm on Saturday.

When stopped, he allegedly returned a optimistic consequence on a roadside breath check.

Upon being taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, he allegedly returned a studying of 0.243 BAC.

The man was charged with high-range drink driving, driving with out an interlock machine and driving an unregistered kind of car on a street.

He will seem at Tweed Heads Local Court on May 5.

