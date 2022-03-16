Man charged with three counts of murder over Newtown boarding house fire

NSW Police have charged a person with three counts of homicide after a deadly boarding home hearth in Sydney’s internal west on Tuesday.

Three males died because of the fireplace in Newtown and police have “serious concerns” for a fourth man.

Fire crews have been working to stabilise the constructing on Tuesday afternoon. Credit:Wolter Peeters

Police mentioned Newtown man Richard Hotoran, 45, attended Surry Hills police station on Tuesday night time.

He has since been charged with three counts of homicide and one rely of destroying property.