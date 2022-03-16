Man charged with three counts of murder over Newtown boarding house fire
NSW Police have charged a person with three counts of homicide after a deadly boarding home hearth in Sydney’s internal west on Tuesday.
Three males died because of the fireplace in Newtown and police have “serious concerns” for a fourth man.
Police mentioned Newtown man Richard Hotoran, 45, attended Surry Hills police station on Tuesday night time.
He has since been charged with three counts of homicide and one rely of destroying property.
He was refused bail and can seem at Central Local Court on Wednesday.
There have been at the least 11 residents within the constructing, all aged between their 40s and 80s, when the fireplace started.
A person in his 80s, identified to locals as Ronnie, stays in a vital situation after he was compelled to leap from the constructing, inflicting critical leg accidents. Police mentioned he had a coronary heart assault upon arrival on the hospital.
Another man stays in a secure situation at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital whereas a 3rd man, who was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, has since been launched.