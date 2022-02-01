Man charged with two counts of murder after couple found dead in Redfern

A person has been charged with two counts of homicide after a pair had been discovered useless in an inner-Sydney boarding home on the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a unit on Cleveland Street, Redfern, shortly earlier than midnight on Saturday and located the our bodies of Steven Finlay, 52, and his associate Mitch Watson, 32.

The Redfern unit the place the our bodies of two males had been discovered on Saturday night time. Credit:Edwina Pickles

Police had been responding to a priority for welfare report.

Strike Force Menlow, comprising south Sydney and murder squad detectives, was established to analyze the deaths.