Man charged with two counts of murder after couple found dead in Redfern
A person has been charged with two counts of homicide after a pair had been discovered useless in an inner-Sydney boarding home on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a unit on Cleveland Street, Redfern, shortly earlier than midnight on Saturday and located the our bodies of Steven Finlay, 52, and his associate Mitch Watson, 32.
Police had been responding to a priority for welfare report.
Strike Force Menlow, comprising south Sydney and murder squad detectives, was established to analyze the deaths.
About 3.30pm on Monday, a 41-year-old man was arrested at a unit on Cleveland Street and brought to Mascot police station the place he was charged with two counts of homicide.
Police will allege in court docket the lads had been recognized to one another and lived in the identical boarding home.
A lot of objects had been seized from the premises for forensic examination.
The 41-year-old man was refused police bail and is because of face Central Local Court on Tuesday.
More to come back