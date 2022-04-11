Man City draw with Reds, keep EPL lead

The English Premier League title stays in Manchester City’s sights after their top-of-the-table conflict with Liverpool led to an entertaining 2-2 draw on the Etihad Stadium.

Billed as a crunch recreation within the title race, City have saved a one-point lead over the Reds with seven fixtures left to play because of Sunday’s end result.

Kevin De Bruyne fired City right into a fifth-minute lead however Diogo Jota levelled eight minutes later.

Gabriel Jesus restored City’s benefit earlier than the break however Sadio Mane marked his thirtieth birthday with a second equaliser for Jurgen Klopp’s males.

Raheem Sterling thought he had put City forward for a 3rd time in opposition to his former membership however VAR dominated in opposition to him in a decent offside resolution and substitute Riyad Mahrez hit the submit late on.

Don’t miss the most recent sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any machine. Thursday – Monday papers residence delivered with all the newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

“I think we had the upper hand but we didn’t win. That can happen but this is the way we need to play the rest of the games,” City’s De Bruyne informed Sky Sports.

“I know we conceded two goals but I thought we played excellent. The quality and intensity was there (of both sides).”

The end result ended Liverpool’s 10-match profitable league run.

Reds supervisor Jurgen Klopp in contrast the sport to a prize battle with each side looking for the knockout blow.

“It was a great game and the right result. The result we have to live with it, and can live with it,” he informed Sky Sports.

“We will not stop chasing (for top spot). That’s clear but now we have two different competitions before we start the Premier League again – then see who has the better finish.”

Meanwhile, targets from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki helped reinvigorate Norwich’s slim survival hopes with a 2-0 residence win over relegation rivals Burnley.

The Canaries – 10 factors from security earlier than kick-off – on Sunday clinched their first EPL victory in 9 makes an attempt.

Bottom membership Norwich stay in a deadly place however a minimum of have saved 18th-placed Burnley inside touching distance and dealt a severe blow to the guests’ personal possibilities of beating the drop.

In different outcomes, Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney mixed to sink West Ham 2-0 and certainly banish any lingering relegation fears for Brentford.

Second-half targets lifted the Bees 12 factors away from the EPL drop zone.

For West Ham it was one other dent of their fading hopes of a top-four end.

They have been additionally dealt a doubtlessly large blow forward of Thursday night time’s Europa League second leg in opposition to Lyon after defender Kurt Zouma limped off halfway via the primary half.

And Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall impressed Leicester to a slender 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The midfielder’s first EPL purpose got here after a chic help for Ademola Lookman’s opener to present the Foxes the right preparation for Thursday’s journey to PSV.

They go to Eindhoven for his or her Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg with the tie poised at 0-0.