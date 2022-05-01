Man City keep EPL lead as Norwich go down

It’s nonetheless benefit Manchester City within the Premier League title race after the league leaders and Liverpool each received their difficult away matches at in-form groups.

First up on Saturday had been Liverpool, who received at Newcastle 1-0 regardless of resting a number of gamers, and who sat atop the desk briefly.

Hours after the lunchtime kickoff, City then received the late sport at Leeds 4-0 to maneuver again above Jurgen Klopp’s males by one level.

There are 4 rounds left of their compelling title battle.

Both sides even have the second legs of their Champions League semifinals subsequent week, with Liverpool travelling to Villarreal 2-0 up, and City taking part in at Real Madrid having additionally received the primary leg 4-3.

With that in thoughts, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp rested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah from the beginning lineup.

They ought to nonetheless have received extra comfortably as they dominated. In the tip, Naby Keita’s first-half objective was sufficient.

Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota mixed to feed Keita, who stepped inside earlier than dispatching the ball previous a hapless Martin Dubravka.

Relegation-threatened Leeds additionally got here in with spectacular type from being unbeaten within the earlier 5 matches.

But Rodri headed City right into a halftime lead, and additional objectives from Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho sealed the end result, which by no means seemed as comfy because the scoreline suggests.

At the opposite finish of the desk, Norwich had been relegated after Dean Smith’s return to Aston Villa led to a 2-0 defeat.

Goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings inflicted a tenth loss in 12 on Norwich and left them 13 factors from security with 4 matches remaining.

It is the fourth straight season which has led to both promotion or relegation for the Canaries.

Watford have additionally been left on the point of going straight again right down to the Championship after dropping to Burnley 2-1 to turn into the primary staff in top-flight historical past to lose 11 straight residence video games.

Two late objectives consigned Watford to defeat and left them 12 factors behind Leeds.

Burnley, although, moved 5 factors away from the drop.

In the day’s different matches, Southampton misplaced at residence to Crystal Palace 2-1 whereas Brighton received at Wolverhampton 3-0.