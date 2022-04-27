Man City let Real Madrid off the hook in seven-goal Champions League classic | Football News – Times of India

⏰ RESULT ⏰What a sport. What a contest. A Champions League basic.🔵 De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden & Bernardo Silv… https://t.co/ndcxTcNIye — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 1651006784000

MANCHESTER: Manchester City have a slender result in defend within the second leg of their Champions League semi-final in opposition to Real Madrid after profitable an exciting first leg 4-3 on the Etihad on Tuesday.The English champions may stay to remorse not killing off the 13-time winners after taking a two-goal lead 3 times.Kevin De Bruyne , Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva had been on course for Pep Guardiola’s males, who ought to have scored many extra.But Karim Benzema ‘s double and a superb particular person effort from Vinicius Junior gave Madrid hope of one other well-known Champions League fightback on the Santiago Bernabeu on May 4.Guardiola lamented letting Liverpool escape “alive” within the Premier League title race after a 2-2 draw on the Etihad 9 days in the past and could have comparable regrets after a blistering opening that would have seen City go 4-0 up inside half an hour.

Madrid had been enjoying of their thirtieth semi-final to City’s third, however the English giants lived as much as their tag as pre-tie favourites early on.

Only 92 seconds had handed earlier than the Madrid rearguard was breached by Riyad Mahrez’s fast toes and excellent cross for De Bruyne to stoop and head previous Thibaut Courtois.

Guardiola has usually been criticised for overthinking his crew choice on the enterprise finish of the Champions League.

But his resolution to interrupt from the mould of the previous two seasons and play Jesus as a central striker was impressed because the Brazilian ran the Real defence ragged.

Jesus pounced to make it 2-0 after simply 10 minutes after David Alaba didn’t cope with De Bruyne’s cross.

The Spanish champions-elect had been with out Casemiro and his absence confirmed as City minimize by midfield on the counter-attack at will.

Guardiola was livid with Mahrez after he selfishly smashed into the side-netting with Foden awaiting the cross for a faucet in.

Moments later it was Foden who was responsible of losing a wonderful probability when he dragged large one other pinpoint De Bruyne by ball.

Benzema dragged Madrid again from the lifeless to see off Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea within the earlier two rounds and once more rose to his aspect’s rescue earlier than half-time.

The Frenchman cushioned in his fortieth purpose of the season off the put up from Ferland Mendy’s cross.

Yet, Madrid’s good work in steadying the ship in direction of the top of the primary half was undone in one other gradual begin after the break.

Mahrez hit the put up when one-on-one with Courtois earlier than Dani Carvajal blocked Foden’s follow-up on the road.

Fernandinho was compelled to deputise at right-back after changing the injured John Stones within the first half.

And the City captain had a serious function to play in two targets in two minutes at both finish.

Firstly, he picked out Foden to revive City’s two-goal lead.

But the 36-year-old confirmed his age as Vinicius sprinted away from his Brazilian compatriot from the midway line earlier than slotting previous Ederson.

City continued to create possibilities at an alarming price for Carlo Ancelotti however it took one thing particular once they did lastly get a fourth.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was fouled on the sting of the world, however Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs performed benefit and Silva thrashed into the highest nook.

Again City didn’t put the tie to mattress as Mahrez was inches away from discovering the far nook from the narrowest of angles.

But there was a closing twist eight minutes from time when Aymeric Laporte dealt with inside the world.

Benzema was the good man within the stadium as he chipped the spot-kick down the center to go away the tie on a knife-edge headed again to the Spanish capital.