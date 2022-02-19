Man claims he became richer than Elon Musk for seven minutes

A video of a UK man claiming that he grew to become world’s richest particular person for seven minutes abandoning Tesla founder Elon Musk has created a chatter on-line. The video reveals YouTuber Max Fosh who defined how he grew to become the world’s richest particular person for the transient interval. There is an opportunity that his share will go away you intrigued.

Fosh posted the video on his private YouTube channel. “Come at me Elon,” he posted because the caption of the clip.

“If I created and registered a company with 10 billion shares named unlimited money limited and sold one of those shares for 50 pounds as an investment opportunity, that would legally value my company at 500 billion pounds, technically that company will be worth 500 billion pounds,” he explains originally of the video. He then provides, “Thus making me the richest man in the world, absolutely decimating my nearest rival Elon Musk.”

The video additionally reveals him creating the corporate after which going out to seek out an investor, which he does after being denied by a number of individuals. He then sends within the papers to authorities. They, apart from calculating his firm’s valuation, additionally informs him that he might be accused of “fraudulent activities” and may instantly dissolve his firm. He then reaches out to the only shareholder and dissolves the corporate after taking her permission.

Take a take a look at the video that reveals the YouTuber’s seven minutes of fame:

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered practically one lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“Max is such a professional, using the clock on his oven to time how long the company was active for!s” commented a YouTube person. “Can we just appreciate this man’s dedication, he made a company and became a multi-billionaire,” posted one other. “I mean technically max was the richest person in all of history for 7 minutes. That’s quite a thing to have on a resume,” wrote a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?