Man convicted of killing mom arrested after going missing from halfway house

An Orange County man who had been convicted of stabbing his mom to loss of life in 2017 was arrested Sunday after going lacking from a Santa Ana midway home, prompting a police hunt.

Ike Nicholas Souzer, 18, eliminated his digital monitoring bracelet Wednesday inside hours of being moved to a Santa Ana midway home, a spokeswoman for the Orange County district lawyer’s workplace mentioned. Souzer had been launched that day, 15 months early, from the maximum-security Theo Lacy Facility in Orange.

A district lawyer spokesperson mentioned Sunday afternoon that Souzer was arrested in Anaheim by the AB 109 job drive, which tracks the impression of the state’s jail realignment regulation.

Souzer was 13 when he killed his mother, Barbara Scheuer-Souzer, 48, outdoors their dwelling in Garden Grove, stabbing her twice within the abdomen. At the time of the killing, he was on dwelling detention with a historical past of working away and was described by a member of the family as autistic and unstable. His public protection lawyer claimed Souzer had been abused by his mom, an allegation his grandmother maintains was false.

Souzer in 2019 was convicted of manslaughter in juvenile court docket, over the objection of prosecutors, who had pressed for homicide costs.

Souzer’s sentence was set to be accomplished in July 2023, however he was launched early, with orders to stay below digital monitoring.

The Orange County probation workplace alerted different police businesses of Souzer’s disappearance, however the district lawyer’s workplace elevated that to a public warning “because we were so concerned about this case,” mentioned spokeswoman Kimberly Edds.