Man convicted of setting Big Sur wildfire that killed 12 endangered condors

A 31-year-old man has been discovered responsible of igniting a 2020 wildfire in Big Sur that killed 12 endangered California condors, significantly injured a firefighter and destroyed a number of properties, prosecutors introduced this week.

Ivan Gomez was convicted Thursday of 16 felony counts, together with arson for sparking the 125,000-acre Dolan fire within the Los Padres National Forest; cruelty to animals for killing multiple condors; and cultivating marijuana and throwing rocks at autos, in keeping with Monterey County Dist. Atty. Jeannine Pacioni.

The blaze erupted on the night of Aug. 18, 2020. California State Parks and Recreation officers first noticed flames cresting a ridgeline within the forest often known as the “top of the world,” the D.A.’s workplace stated. Around the identical time, officers obtained experiences of a person throwing rocks at autos on Highway 1 and the Lime Creek Bridge.

Officers discovered the person — later recognized as Gomez — shirtless, sweating and carrying a number of working lighters, prosecutors stated.

He advised the officers he had began the hearth at an unlawful marijuana develop on the opposite facet of the ridge. He additionally advised them he had killed 5 males, although no proof of any homicides was ever discovered.

But a multi-week investigation by the U.S. Forest Service’s Wildland Fire Investigation Team concluded that the hearth did originate on the marijuana develop web site, prosecutors stated, noting that Gomez “correctly identified the area of origin.”

Firefighters testified that no different people had been discovered within the space and that Gomez would have had ample time to start out the hearth and make it to the Lime Creek space the place he was confronted by the officers.

Gomez additionally admitted quite a few instances to beginning the hearth throughout a three-hour interview with detectives from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department, prosecutors stated.

An lawyer for Gomez didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark Friday.

2020 was the worst wildfire season ever recorded in California with greater than 4 million acres burned, and the Dolan fireplace proved immensely harmful because it seared by dried brush and grasses.

The fireplace was not totally contained till Dec. 31, greater than 4 months after it began.

Fourteen firefighters had been almost overrun whereas battling the blaze and needed to deploy a cocoon shelter, a final resort to guard themselves from the warmth, in keeping with an incident report from the Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center.

One firefighter advised the reviewers the warmth was so stifling that “I felt like all the fluid was being roasted out of me.” Another firefighter who couldn’t get his fireplace shelter from a burning truck stated a colleague pulled him into her deployed shelter, saving his life.

A hearth captain was severely injured throughout the incident, and three firefighters had been hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation, officers stated.

But the hearth claimed the lives of a dozen California condors when it burned by an 80-acre sanctuary in Big Sur operated by the Ventana Wildlife Society of Monterey.

With a wingspan of as much as 9 toes, the California condor is the biggest North American land hen and is taken into account critically endangered. According to the National Park Service, there are only about 500 of the birds on the earth.

Twelve condors, together with two chicks, died within the blaze, which additionally ruined a number of condor nesting constructions and injured a number of different birds.

The sanctuary misplaced pens, a analysis constructing and different amenities throughout the Dolan fireplace, prosecutors stated. In all, the hearth destroyed 14 constructions, together with 10 residences.

Gomez faces a most sentence of 24 years in jail, in keeping with the D.A.’s workplace. Sentencing is scheduled for May 18.