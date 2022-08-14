Man crashed into barrier near Capitol and opened fire before shooting himself, police say

Washington — A person driving a automotive struck a barrier close to the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning and opened fireplace earlier than fatally capturing himself, police mentioned.

The man crashed into the barrier on the east aspect of the Capitol simply after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and his automotive went up in flames as he was getting out, U.S. Capitol Police mentioned in a statement. The man fired a number of photographs into the air and turned the gun on himself as officers responded. No one else was damage.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” Capitol Police mentioned. The assertion didn’t identify the person, however famous that “investigators are looking into the man’s background.”

Security at and across the Capitol has been heightened within the 12 months and a half because the Jan. 6, 2021, assault. Capitol Police erected tall fences and limitations across the complicated that stood for weeks within the aftermath.

There have been different safety incidents close to the complicated since Jan. 6, as properly. In April 2021, a person rammed his car into officers standing close to a safety barricade, killing one and injuring one other. The man, 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot and killed by police.

In October 2021, a person named Dale Paul Melvin was arrested after parking his automobile outdoors the Supreme Court throughout the road from the Capitol and refusing to depart. Melvin returned in February 2022 however left with out being arrested.

Nicole Sganga and Jake Rosen contributed reporting.