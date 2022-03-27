Man creates record for walking on hands, has message for disabled people. Watch

If you need to flip your weaknesses into your strengths, then look no additional. Zion Clark, whose Instagram bio mentioned that he’s an actor, writer, motivational speaker and above all, an athlete – is right here only for that function. In a latest share by Guinness World Records on their Instagram web page, one not solely will get to see how he created the world file but additionally the inspiring message he has for all disabled folks.

According to an article that has been beforehand revealed by Hindustan Times, this file has been created as Zion Clark secured the quickest 20 metre stroll on his fingers inside 4.78 seconds. The video that was lately shared on Instagram was posted with a caption that reads, “Fastest 20 m walking on hands 4.78 secs by Zion Clark.” The caption was full with a number of hashtags like #guinnessworldrecords #inspirational #officiallyamazing.

Talking to Guinness World Records, Zion Clark mentioned, “The message I might give to youngsters with disabilities or anybody with a incapacity could be – It’s going to be arduous, however if you happen to’ve acquired the guts and the willpower, you may go get what’s yours. If you’re disabled otherwise you’re not disabled, the message stays the identical.”

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 19 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring Zion Clark’s ethics, expertise and wonderful persona. It has additionally acquired greater than 63,500 likes up to now.

An Instagram person wrote, “This man is incredible.” “Salute to him,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “God bless him and give him more strength, power and positive energy.”

