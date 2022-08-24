Man cries as he’s asked to walk granddaughter down the aisle in viral video

A video of a grandfather being requested to assist stroll his granddaughter down the aisle on her marriage ceremony day has gone viral on TikTok, the place it has obtained over 649,000 views and 65,000 likes as of this writing.

The video, which has not been independently verified by Newsweek, was shared by TikTok user @tenealeske who mentioned, “I’ve dreamt of this moment with my grandy since I was a little girl [teary eyed face emoji],” in a message overlaid on the video.

According to an August 2015 study published in the Child Indicators Research journal, grandparents play an important position in youngsters’s well-being along with mother and father.

The study said: “Previous research has found that grandparents exert significant direct or indirect influences on their grandchildren’s outcomes, including increased survival, and positive influences on children’s nutrition and mental health.”

Further research have proven that the standard of a parent-child relationship is expounded to the grandparent-grandchild relationship. The aforementioned study mentioned “the emotional and social strength of the grandchild-grandparent relationship moderated the negative effects of having an emotionally distant relationship with parents.”

The newest viral TikTok clip reveals the person’s grandfather sitting at a desk whereas he’s given a card to learn. He is seen visibly welling up with tears, because the message on the video learn: “I finally got to ask him to walk me down the aisle alongside my dad.”

As the tearful grandfather is comforted by an aged girl beside him, the person’s message on the video learn: “He is the most precious human who I’ve shared a very special bond with my whole life.”

The message concluded: “He’s shown me so much love and support. I cannot wait to share my special moment with him next year. I love him so much.”

Several TikTokers have been moved by the most recent video, with many remembering their very own late grandfathers.

In a remark that obtained 1,100 likes, person Victoria Herna mentioned: “I’m not emotionally stable for this beautiful moment.”

Abbie Lee wrote: “what a beautiful moment. making me miss my pop.”

Finn remarked: “Grandads are very special people.”

Michelle Barnes990 mentioned: “I miss my grandad. beautiful moments make [these] treasured memories.”

Britt Smith wrote: “I’m in tears. this is so special, I wish mine was still here so I could ask him the same in the future. i hope you have a beautiful wedding.”

Kirsty mentioned: “Awh, this really hit home. I would kill for this moment. Enjoy every minute when you get to do it.”

Newsweek has reached out @tenealeske, the unique poster, for remark.