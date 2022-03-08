Man critical after police shooting near school

A police capturing close to a college within the Northern Territory has left a person combating for all times, as authorities launch an investigation into the incident.

Police attended parkland in Palmerston about 9am on Tuesday after they had been allegedly confronted by a person and shot him.

Ambulance officers rushed the person to Royal Darwin Hospital the place he’s understood to be receiving therapy, together with present process surgical procedure.

None of the law enforcement officials concerned within the capturing had been injured.

Assistant Commissioner Michael White informed reporters the indigenous man was armed with a weapon.

“They called upon that person to drop the weapon and unfortunately a number of shots were fired by the police injuring a male,” he stated.

“Police have dispatched a strong, detailed investigative team, looking at all aspects of the investigation, including what happened prior to, reasons why that person was armed in a public place and also the circumstances of the shooting itself.”

There are stories the person was carrying a spear.

Asked whether or not he was threatening police, Mr White stated it might kind a part of the investigation.

“We understand there was an incident earlier in the morning at that location,” he stated.

“A person is in hospital … from that incident earlier this morning.”

Mr White stated the circumstances of that incident had been nonetheless being investigated.

He additionally stated the usage of pressure was one thing that police needed to do generally.

“It’s not something that we want to do,” he stated.

“We don’t come to work every day thinking that we will injure someone or be involved in a police shooting.”

The Northern Territory Police Association posted in regards to the incident on social media.

“The NTPA are aware of a critical incident in Palmerston this morning,” they stated.

“Representatives from the NTPA are on the ground and on scene, assisting our members and providing ongoing support.”

Gray Primary School additionally posted in regards to the incident on social media.

“We are aware of a police incident down the road from Gray School,” they stated.

“The police have advised us that all students are safe and we can go about our day as normal.

“Please be advised that Victoria Dr is blocked from the school car park to Emery Ave, if you need to access the school please use Essington Ave.”