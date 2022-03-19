Man dances while waiting at bus stop. Watch heartwarming video

Are you in search of a healthful video that may virtually immediately uplift your temper? Then here’s a clip that will make you very completely satisfied. This video reveals a person dancing by himself whereas ready at a bus cease. There is an opportunity that the candy video will depart you with a large smile too.

The clip captured folks’s consideration after it was posted by a Twitter consumer. “Great Homer Street today #Liverpool video,” they wrote whereas tweeting the video. The clip opens to indicate a person standing at a bus cease showcasing totally different strikes, together with some ballet steps.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, was additionally re-posted by many. In one such publish, the one that initially captured the video additionally commented. “It was me who took the video! It’s gone viral and it was just to make people smile. This guy goes to my gym and was a delight to see him without a care in the world being free and completely enjoying life,” wrote Twitter consumer Hayley Louise Taylor. That, nevertheless, shouldn’t be all. The publish additionally acquired a reply from the person showcased within the video that’s spreading pleasure to folks.

Named Orlando Tirelli, that is what the particular person wrote, “Hi Hayley, thanks for sharing the video. I had no idea you were taking the video but I’m so glad that you did because it has spread a lot of joy and happiness across a lot of people’s lives today so thank you so much for sharing. It is really appreciated.”

Take a take a look at the posts:

Hi Hayley, thanks for sharing the video. I had no concept had been taking the video however I’m so glad that you simply did as a result of it has unfold a variety of pleasure and happiness throughout lots of people’s lives in the present day so thanks a lot for sharing. It is absolutely appreciated. ❤❤😍😍🌈🌈🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Orlando Tirelli (@OrlandoTirelli1) March 15, 2022

The posts acquired tons of appreciative feedback from folks. Most had been elated to see the person dancing and not using a care on the earth.

“Brilliant, dance like no one is watching,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Omg he’s loving life bless him. He’s going miss the bus if he’s not careful though,” shared one other. “I love this – we all need to do a bit more of this,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the great video? Did the clip depart you with a smile?