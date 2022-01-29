Man dead after boat capsizes on NSW South Coast

One man is useless and one other has been rescued throughout a six-hour search after a catamaran capsized in Jervis Bay on Friday evening.

Local police, the Marine Area Command, PolAir, Marine Rescue NSW, the RFS, the NSW Ambulance helicopter and search and rescue specialists from OPSTAR started a large-scale search round 7.15pm following stories {that a} boat had capsized with two males on board.

PolAir had been concerned within the search that discovered one man a number of kilometres south of the capsized vessel and one other man’s physique. Credit:NSW Police

Searchers situated a 62-year-old man a number of kilometres south of Plantation Point on the rocks at Vincentia’s Chinamans Beach simply after 1am.

“He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital in a stable condition,” police stated in an announcement.