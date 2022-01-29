Man dead after boat capsizes on NSW South Coast
One man is lifeless and one other has been rescued throughout a six-hour search after a catamaran capsized in Jervis Bay on Friday evening.
Local police, the Marine Area Command, PolAir, Marine Rescue NSW, the RFS, the NSW Ambulance helicopter and search and rescue specialists from OPSTAR started a large-scale search round 7.15pm following experiences {that a} boat had capsized with two males on board.
Searchers situated a 62-year-old man a number of kilometres south of Plantation Point on the rocks at Vincentia’s Chinamans Beach simply after 1am.
“He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital in a stable condition,” police mentioned in an announcement.
About an hour later, a search crew discovered a physique was situated additional south at Chinamans Beach.
“While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing 67-year-old man,” police mentioned.
Local police and the Marine Area Command will examine how the boat got here to capsize and a report will probably be ready for the coroner.
