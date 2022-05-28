Man dead after Parliament House fight

A 41-year-old man has died throughout an arrest by police who had been attempting to interrupt up a battle which spilt over on to a street close to Parliament House in Adelaide.

About 9:27pm on Friday police acquired reviews the person and a 17-year-old boy had been combating on King William Road between North Terrace and the Adelaide Festival Centre.

Camera Icon Paramedics take away an injured particular person from the scene of a battle in Adelaide. 7 NEWS Credit: Channel 7

After the battle spilt over onto the roadway and stopped site visitors, police managed to separate the pair, however whereas officers had been attempting to arrest the person he turned unresponsive and died on the scene.

Detective Inspector Brett Featherby stated the boy was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital for remedy of accidents he sustained throughout the battle.

Camera Icon Paramedics deal with an injured particular person on the scene of the battle in Adelaide. 7 NEWS Credit: Channel 7

“Due to the nature of his injuries he was unarrested at that location so he could receive appropriate medical attention to ensure his welfare,” Detective Featherby stated.

“Last night’s incident is not related to recent gang activity in the city.”

Camera Icon A serious investigation is underway into the conduct of police. 9 News Credit: Channel 9

The battle between the person and boy lasted for about 5 minutes and the person’s dying is being handled as one which occurred in police custody.

Detective Featherby stated an investigation would happen to find out if police had acted in accordance with coverage, course of and laws.

“I won’t go any further into how that arrest occurred,” he stated when requested in regards to the conduct of police throughout the man’s arrest, citing the infancy of the investigation.

No weapons had been used throughout the battle and it isn’t but recognized if the boy and man knew one another, Detective Featherby stated.

Video footage of the incident was captured and can type a part of the investigation, with members of the general public urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if they’ve extra footage or data.