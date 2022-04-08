Man Dead After Shooting In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person is lifeless following a capturing Thursday night time in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to 911 calls of a person harm on the 1100 block of twenty first Avenue, within the northside’s Hawthorne neighborhood.

Officers discovered a person in his 20s with an obvious life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers aided the person till paramedics introduced him to a neighborhood hospital, the place he later died.

Investigators are working to gather proof. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with info on the capturing is requested to name CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online. All ideas are nameless.