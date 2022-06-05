Man dies after being pepper sprayed on highway

A person discovered in the midst of the M5 at Moorebank has died after being pepper sprayed by police as they had been trying to arrest him.

Police had been known as to the scene in Sydney’s south-west about 3.35 am on Sunday responding to experiences from motorists {that a} man was strolling within the westbound lane of the motorway.

Officers from Liverpool City Police Area Command attended and, about 3.50am, discovered a 41-year-old man close to the Moorebank Avenue off-ramp shifting between westbound and eastbound lanes.

While trying to take him into custody a battle ensued and one officer deployed OC spray.

Police mentioned that a short while later, the person misplaced consciousness and paramedics had been known as. They took him to Liverpool Hospital however he was unable to be revived.