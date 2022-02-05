Man dies after cliff fall in Victoria

A younger man has died after falling from a cliff into the water alongside on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula within the early hours of this morning.

The 22-year-old fell off a cliff close to Ocean Boulevard in Jan Juc simply after 2am on Saturday morning.

SES and Search and Rescue Squad crews positioned and retrieved his physique from the water at about 7.30am.

Police will put together a report for the Coroner.