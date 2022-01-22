Man dies after ingesting a white powder following high speed chase, IPID investigating | News24

The IPID is probing police after a person allegedly swallowed a white powder.

The man was compelled to a halt after failing to cease the automobile he was driving.

Police claimed the automobile was earlier reported lacking.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing Cape Town police after a person allegedly swallowed a white powder.

The deceased was recognized as a Constantia resident.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa mentioned the officers claimed that, after cornering the person, he swallowed the white powder.

It is alleged that, on Friday at about 16:30, Piketberg law enforcement officials noticed a automobile, which had been reported lacking in Kirstenhof, Cape Town.

“When officers approached the bakkie, the driver sped off. Police attempted to stop him, and he ignored them. He drove even faster.

“He was chased alongside the N7. The bakkie was driving recklessly and even confronted oncoming visitors. More officers have been known as for back-up,” mentioned Langa.

The Cape Town flying Squad responded and in addition gave chase.

“The driver (once more) refused to cease. Officers fired photographs on the wheels of the automobile to cease the automobile. The chase continued in the direction of Cape Town (CBD), the place the motive force was compelled to a halt because the automobile was driving on rims.

“Police approached the driver. They noticed that the man held about seven small containers, containing a white powder, as they opened the door. He swallowed the white substance,” Langa mentioned.

The man was pulled out of the automobile, ordered to lie on the bottom, and tied with cable ties.

“… a white foam came out of his mouth. He was also bleeding through his nose. Paramedics were called to the scene. They tried resuscitating him.

“They later declared him useless on the scene. There have been no seen accidents on his physique. IPID is investigating an inquest docket,” Langa mentioned.

