Man dies after ramming US Capitol barrier and firing shots

A person drove his automobile right into a barricade close to the US Capitol in Washington DC early Sunday after which started firing gunshots within the air earlier than fatally capturing himself, police stated.

The incident occurred simply earlier than 4am when the person rammed his automobile right into a car barricade close to the Capitol.

While the person was getting out of the crashed automobile, it grew to become engulfed in flames, police stated.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” Capitol Police stated.

Police stated the person then fired a number of gunshots into the air alongside East Capitol Street. As police responded and approached, the person shot himself, police stated. No one was else injured.