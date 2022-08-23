Man dies after reportedly chasing dog into traffic, being hit by car

A 33-year-old man is lifeless after he was fatally struck by a automotive when he bumped into visitors chasing after a canine.

The incident occurred at roughly 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kingsport, Tennessee — about 100 miles northeast of Knoxville — when the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a name concerning a motorcar putting a pedestrian because it travelled north on Lynn Garden Drive, authorities mentioned.

“A light blue 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan, driven and solely occupied by Darshankumar Karshanbhai Patel of Kingsport, appears to have been traveling lawfully northbound on Lynn Garden Drive, when a pedestrian, Gordon Gale Johnson of Kingsport, suddenly ran into the roadway, directly into its path, chasing after a dog,” learn an announcement launched by the Kingsport Police Department following the incident.

It was initially reported that 33-year-old Gordon Gale Johnson was taken by Sullivan County EMS to a neighborhood space hospital to be handled for his accidents however police confirmed that he had died a number of hours later from accidents sustained within the crash with49-year-old Patel. Police say that Patel was unable to keep away from a collision and that he was unhurt within the collision with Johnson.

It is unclear if the canine belonged to Johnson or what the circumstances have been surrounding the incident and the way the canine managed to get unfastened within the first place.

The accident now stays below open and lively investigation by the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit and no additional particulars are anticipated to be launched till authorities conclude their investigation.