Man dies during Sydney amateur track day meeting

A person has died throughout an beginner observe day assembly at considered one of Australia’s high racing circuits.

A motorbike rider has died in a crash with one other rider at Sydney Motorsport Park on Australia Day.

The man, 30, was collaborating in a “ride day” on the Western Sydney circuit that enables riders to deal with the circuit at pace.

Paramedics have been known as to the observe at about 3.30pm following reviews two riders collided earlier than crashing right into a tyre wall on the circuit.

An Ambulance Service of NSW spokeswoman stated paramedics handled a person for severe head accidents and cardiac arrest, however he couldn’t be revived.

Paramedics took a second man, 38, to Westmead hospital for remedy.

The crash occurred lower than per week after a 37-year-old man died throughout an evening experience on the circuit on January 21.