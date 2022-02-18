Man dies in Ballito after being caught in rip current | News24

The NSRI responded to a number of drownings and non-fatal drowning incidents this previous week across the shoreline.

A person has drowned at Thompson’s Bay Beach within the vacation city of Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | ‘I miss my child so much’ – Cape Town mother’s anguish after daughter, 10, drowns at sea

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), eyewitnesses reported the drowning on Wednesday at about 17:15.

“Our NSRI rescue swimmers, IPSS Medical Rescue and Netcare 911 ambulance services responded,” stated NSRI Ballito station commander Quentin Power.

Power added:

On arrival on the scene, a 42-year-old British man, previously a South African, was discovered unresponsive on the seashore.

It seems {that a} native teenage woman with a surfboard and the person’s brother had rescued him from the water after he was caught in a rip present.

CPR was carried out on him on the seashore, however in spite of everything efforts to resuscitate the person have been exhausted, he was declared useless by paramedics, stated Power.

“The body of the deceased man was taken into the care of the SA Police Service and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Police have opened an inquest docket,” he added.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.