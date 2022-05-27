Man dies in Brazilian police custody after being restrained in car filled with unknown gas | CNN





Protests have been held within the Brazilian metropolis of Umbauba on Thursday following the dying of a person in police custody.

In video purportedly displaying the incident on Wednesday, two federal freeway law enforcement officials are seen making an attempt to restrain 38 year-old Genivaldo de Jesus Santos on the bottom.

The footage within the widely-shared video is edited, leaving gaps the place it’s unclear what occurred between the clips.

The subsequent clip exhibits officers allegedly placing Santos within the trunk of a Federal Highway Police patrol SUV. The particular person seems to push again in opposition to the officers’ efforts to get them totally into the automobile.

In one other clip, officers are proven utilizing the trunk of the police automobile to pin down the person’s legs whereas the car fills with an unknown white smoke or fuel. The trapped man is heard screaming. In one other clip, the law enforcement officials are seen holding the person’s legs down whereas the fuel dissipates, and after a few minute and a half, his legs seem to cease shifting. The officers are seen holding the trunk of the car closed.

Federal Highway Police from the state of Sergipe mentioned in an announcement that Santos “actively resisted” the officer’s method with “aggressiveness” and the law enforcement officials had to make use of “immobilization techniques and instruments of lower offensive potential” to include him.

The police say the person “fell ill” whereas being transported again to the station and later died within the hospital.

The Sergipe’s coroner’s workplace (IML) mentioned in an announcement that Santos died of asphyxiation however mentioned “it was not possible to establish the immediate cause” of it. IML mentioned it will conduct additional exams to determine “how the asphyxia process took place.”

Police have opened an inside investigation into the case.

CNN has reached out to the police for touch upon the incident and why the person was stopped.