Man dies in custody after police use OC spray

The murder squad is investigating after an armed man died in police custody in Victoria’s far north-west final night time.

Police attended Vine Court in Robinvale after studies {that a} man needed by police for numerous assaults was within the space simply earlier than 5.30pm on Sunday.

When officers entered the yard of a house in Vine Court, they discovered a 35-year-old man who was armed with a knife.

The man was capsicum sprayed and brought in police custody earlier than he turned unresponsive.

“Attending officers immediately called for medical assistance and performed CPR on the man however he couldn’t be revived,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman stated.