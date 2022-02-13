Man dies, wife rescued by bystanders after boat capsizes in Western Cape | News24

The NSRI declared a 49-year-old man useless after the

boat he and his spouse have been on capsized.

The girl was rescued by bystanders, believed to be

a father and daughter.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

A 49-year-old man died whereas his spouse was rescued

after their boat capsized at Tergniet, close to Klein Brak Rivier within the Western

Cape on Friday.

Andrew Frazer, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

Mossel Bay station commander, mentioned following eyewitness reviews, they responded

to a scene the place two folks – believed to be a father and daughter – had taken

a 37-year-old girl to shore.

An NSRI rescue swimmer reached the girl’s husband

within the water, however discovered him to be unresponsive.

Fraser mentioned:

Our rescue swimmer was in a position to convey the person in the direction of the rocks. Additional NSRI members and paramedics assisted the person onto the shore, the place CPR efforts commenced.

After all efforts to avoid wasting him had been exhausted,

he was declared useless.

The couple had been the one occupants of the boat

when it capsized.

“They are each from Riebeeckstad, Welkom, in

the Free State. The feminine was transported to hospital…for medical take care of

[her] accidents and has since been [discharged],” he mentioned.

