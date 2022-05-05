Man discovers he is famous ‘Google Maps Thanos guy’ after neighbour’s visit

A man who turned well-known because the ‘Google Maps Thanos guy’ solely discovered about his surprising fame after he obtained a go to from his neighbour. Turns out, the person gained recognition after he was captured by Google Maps whereas taking out trash. What prompted the picture to go viral was the accent he was sporting – a reproduction of the Infinity Gauntlet that was first worn by Marvel Cinematic Universe villain Thanos.

Taking to Twitter, the person named Marshall Julius, shared a submit. In the tweet, he documented how he got here to find out about the entire thing. “My neighbour popped round with his son. He wanted to meet me as, at least in their house, I’m the “Famous Google Maps Thanos Guy”. Turns out I was snapped on Street View a few years ago!” he shared. Alongside, he additionally posted the viral picture.

Take a have a look at the image:

My neighbour popped spherical together with his son. He wished to satisfy me as, a minimum of of their home, I’m the “Famous Google Maps Thanos Guy”. Turns out I used to be snapped on Street View just a few years in the past! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/REzOxkaaWP — Marshall Julius 🇺🇦 (@MarshallJulius) May 3, 2022

The submit, since being shared, has gathered over 500 likes. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied sorts of hilarious reactions.

“What do you mean, you were snapped? You’re the one with the glove,” joked a Twitter person referring to the enduring scene from the 2018 movie Avengers: Infinity War, the place Thanos snaps his finger whereas sporting the gauntlet to wipe out half of all life within the universe.

“Was the plan to snap the rubbish out of existence? Good idea, but then what do the bin men do?” questioned one other. “I think your plan to snap things might not have included your footwear,” shared a 3rd. “I’ve seen this photo before and I didn’t realize it was you! Awesome times ten,” posted a fourth. “I love everything about this,” wrote a fifth.

