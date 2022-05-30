Man Disguised As Elderly Woman Smears Mona Lisa Portrait With Cake

The Mona Lisa portrait was painted by Leonardo da Vinci within the sixteenth century.

Art followers on the Lourve Museum in Paris have been left surprised after an “old woman” jumped out of her wheelchair to smear cake over the Mona Lisa portray. Images and movies of the well-known portray stained with cake cream went viral on social media on Sunday.

Marca reported {that a} man disguised as an aged girl in a wheelchair jumped up and threw cake on the enduring portray, surprising onlookers. He reportedly tried to interrupt via the bulletproof glass that protects Leonardo da Vinci’s work within the Louvre Museum.

Can anyone translate what ole dude was saying as they the place escorting him out?😂 pic.twitter.com/Uy2taZ4ZMm — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

According to eyewitnesses, the perpetrator was a person in a wheelchair who wore a wig. He all of a sudden stood up and approached the portray. At first, he tried to destroy the show case. When that did not work, he threw the cake onto the canvas and unfold it over the glass panel. He additionally sprinkled roses earlier than he was knocked to the bottom by safety.

Also Read | “Stop Raping Us”: Topless Woman’s Ukraine Protest On Cannes Red Carpet

The video reveals the cake smeared throughout the glass the Mona Lisa sits behind. It additionally reveals the perpetrator addressing the guests in French as he’s taken by safety. Citing a Spanish media outlet, Pledge Times reported that amongst different issues, the person shouted: “some people are trying to destroy the earth, think of the earth!”

Eyewitnesses stated that the person disguised himself as an outdated woman and rode via the museum in a wheelchair earlier than committing the assault. It remains to be not clear what the person’s motive was behind and the way he smuggled the cake into the museum.

Also Read | This Oil Painting Of Sunny Side Up Eggs Has Gone Viral For The Right Reasons

Meanwhile, it’s to say that this isn’t the primary time the Mona Lisa has been focused by vandals. According to Ladbible, in 1956, the decrease a part of the masterpiece was severely broken when a vandal doused the portray with acid. Due to this incident, the Mona Lisa was stored behind bulletproof glass.